Premier League Welcome Back Ighalo Following Man United Loan Move

Organisers of the English men’s top-flight the Premier League have welcomed back former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo, following his loan move to Manchester United, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo completed his six-month loan move to United from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on January transfer deadline day.

Reacting to the move the Premier League wrote on their verified Twitter handle: “Welcome back to the PL, Odion Ighalo, Appearances: 55, Goals: 16, Player of the Month: one.”

Ighalo will be making a return to the Premier League after his first stint with Watford.

During his first spell in the Premier League Ighalo scored 33 goals in 82 appearances.

Last season Ighalo scored 10 goals in 17 appearances in the Chinese league.



By James Agberebi

