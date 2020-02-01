Simon Scores In Nantes Away Defeat To Rennes 

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was on target for Nantes in their 3-2 away loss to Rennes, in the French Ligue 1 game on Friday night, Completesports.com reports.

Simon who made his 20th league appearance, scored in the 80th minute to put Nantes 2-1 ahead.

It was Simon’s third goal so far this season in Ligue 1 and he has also provided five assists.

An own goal by Damien Da Silva had put Nantes 1-0 up in the 47th minute before Raphinha equalised for Rennes on 71 minutes.

Nantes failed to hold on to their 2-1 lead as goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud and Raphinha in the 95th and 97th minutes respectively, secured the win for the home team.

Nantes have now lost their last three league games and are now sixth on 32 points in the league table.

They are just a point away from fourth position, which is the Europa League spot.



