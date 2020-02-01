Solskjaer Backs ‘Experienced Player ‘ Ighalo To Shine At Man United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Nigerian forward Odion ighalo to make a big impact at the club , reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo joined the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Chinese Premier League club, Shangahi Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

The 30-year-old is set to bolster United’s squad for the second half of the campaign, as the club competes in the Premier League, UEFA Europa League and Emirates FA Cup.

“Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us,” Solskjaer told the club’s official website.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

Ighalo began his professional career in his native Nigeria with local clubs Prime and Julius Berger, before sealing a transfer to Norwegian side Lyn in 2007.

A year later,…