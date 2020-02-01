Warnock Ex-Premier League Boss Slams Man United Loan Move For Ighalo

Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has slammed Manchester United’s loan move for Odion Ighalo describing it as an act of “desperation”, Completesports.com reports.

United completed a six-month loan deal for Ighalo from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

Ighalo was brought in as a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.

But Warnock who took Cardiff from the Championship to the Premier League in 2018, is not convinced it would be a good move for the club.

“I am not sure if it’s the right one, if I’m honest – not for Man Utd,” Warnock said on Sky Sports.

“I just think it is too up in the air. I don’t think he has been that consistent and I don’t think he is the right type of player.

