Why Ighalo Snubbed Tottenham For Man United On Transfer Deadline Day

Odion Ighalo snubbed a move to Tottenham because he has been a Manchester United fan since he was a child.

United signed Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season on deadline day in their search for a striker that can replace Marcus Rashford up front.

Rashford is expected to be out of action until April after suffering a double stress fracture to his back against Wolves earlier this month.

The Red Devils had been linked with various strikers throughout the January transfer window, such as Erling Braut Haaland, Timo Werner, Edinson Cavani and Joshua King.

However, the Manchester giants opted for Ighalo, who was also being targeted by Tottenham as they were also looking for someone to fill in for the injured Harry Kane.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano , the Nigeria international turned down Spurs in favour of the…