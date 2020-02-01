Wigan Athletic Sign Balogun On Loan From Brighton 

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has joined Championship club Wigan Athletic from Brighton and Hove Albion, until the end of the season, Completesports.com reports.

Both Brighton and Wigan Athletic confirmed the loan deal on deadline day transfer on their official websites.

A statement by Wigan Athletic reads: “Wigan Athletic completed the loan signing of defender Leon Balogun from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the 2019-20 season, subject to EFL, Premier League and FA approval.

“Balogun, 31, completed the move late on Deadline Day and is unavailable for Latics’ clash at Leeds United on Saturday.

“The Nigeria international signed for Brighton in 2018, having spent his career in Germany, featuring in the Bundesliga for Hannover 96, Werder Bremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Mainz 05.

“With over 200 career league appearances and 32 international…