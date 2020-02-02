Ajayi Targets More Goals For West Brom

Semi Ajayi hopes to score more goals for West Bromwich Albion this season after netting the Baggies second in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Luton Town.

Ajayi put the game beyond the visitors with an empathic header 20 minutes from time.

Ajayi scored seven league goals in 46 appearances for Rotherham United in the championships in the 2018/19 league season and with five goals scored already this season, Ajayi believes he can surpass the last season’s feat.

“It would be nice to beat last season’s tally because that’s the most I’ve ever got. I’m on target at the moment, so hopefully I can keep scoring goals that help the team pick up three points every week. That would be nice,”Ajayi said after the game

“Before a game my main focus is a clean sheet but when I get chance to go forward of course I’m thinking about it. Most of the time throughout the 90 minutes my sole focus is on defending.”

The…