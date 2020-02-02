Babajide Voted Liverpool Women’s January Player of The Month

Nigerian forward Rinsola Babajide has been voted Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month for January, Completesports.com reports.

Babajide started all three games in the month, including the Super League victory at Bristol City and the FA Cup win against Blackburn Rovers.

The game against Blackburn saw Babajide’s standout performance as she scored two goals in each half and took her season’s total to seven.

The 21-year-old, a natural winger who has also been deployed as a central striker, said: “I’m really honoured to be Player of the Month and thanks to all the fans that voted.

“I feel like our performances have been getting better all the time and two back-to-back wins show that. Now we need another three points and that would be massive for us.”

On which of her goals is her favourite: “It was the volley [past Blackburn] for me, though I’m not sure which one the fans enjoyed…