Djokovic Beats Thiem To Clinch 8th Australian Open Title 

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic dug deep to beat Austria’s Dominic Thiem in a thrilling five-set final and land his eighth Australian Open Title.

Djokovic fought back from two sets to one to overcame Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and retain the crown.

The number two seed looked to be in trouble when he lost the second set and Thiem clinched the third set in search of his first grand slam title.

Djokovic found extra reserves of mental strength to produce some incredible tennis and win the next two sets and settle a thrilling final.

The win means he has clinched his 17th Grand Slam title, trailing only Roger Federer (20) & Rafael Nadal (19) on the all-time list.

