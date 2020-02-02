Ekevwo Storms to New 60m Personal Best; Now Second Fastest in 2020

Reigning African Games 100m king, Raymond Ekevwo raced to a new 6.53 seconds lifetime best to win the 60m event at the Razorback Invitational Indoor meeting held at the Randal Tyson Indoor Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday.

The Nigerian did not show sign of breaking 6.60 seconds over the distance when he ran 6.63 seconds to place second in the heat but the Delta state-born sprinter stormed back in the final to run 6.53 seconds,the second fastest time over the distance so far this season behind Demek Kemp of the USA (6.50).

He also becomes the 11th Nigerian and the 25th African man to break 6.60 seconds in the event.

Ekevwo now tops the qualifying list for next month’s NCAA Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center in

Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The African Games champion is now the second Nigerian to be in…