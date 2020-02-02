Ighalo Arrives England After Sealing Man United Loan Move 

Odion Ighalo arrived England after touching down at Manchester Airport on Sunday morning, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo sealed a Deadline Day loan move to United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Speaking after arriving, Ighalo wearing a hoodie, he said he is relishing the chance to prove himself at Old Trafford.

“It’s a dream come true because since I was a kid I followed and dreamt of Manchester United,” Ighalo told Sky Sports News.

“But it is a reality now. I cannot say much more now until I get started.”

Reflecting on a hectic last few days before the transfer went through, Ighalo said: “It’s been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester first of all.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, and to my agent, and the coach who has given me this opportunity to be here.

“I am happy to be…