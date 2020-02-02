Ighalo Will Score Goals For Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has sent a message to new Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo while on a sponsorship visit to Nigeria.

Ighalo signed for United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season in a surprise transfer deadline day move.

And Ferdinand says he hopes the new man can provide the goals United desperately need.

“I just hope, I really want him to do well, to come in and help the guys,” Ferdinand told his YouTube channel while on location in Lagos.



Read Also:Solskjaer Outlines What Man United Expect From ‘Proper Man’ Ighalo

“He’s got great experience and the lads like Greenwood need that, Martial needs that, Daniel James needs that.

“At the same time a lot of people are saying we’ve gone from Cavani, Mandzukic, Dzeko people like that. Yes, experienced players but the level of the name is a lot less than what they’ve ended up with in Ighalo.

“A lot of work was done on the last…