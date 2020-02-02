Osimhen Nets Winner In Lille’s Comeback Win

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was the hero for Lille as he netted a late goal to secure a 2-1 comeback win at Strasbourg, in the French Ligue 1 in Strasbourg, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen scored with 10 minutes remaining from the penalty spot, to help Lille end a run of three straight defeats.

Adrien Thomasson had given Strasbourg the lead in the 12th minute before Gabriel Magalhaes equalised for Lille on 65 minutes.

Osimhen now has 11 goals in 21 league outings for Lille so far this season.

Lille are fourth on 34 points and occupy Europa League qualification spot.

In the Scottish Premier League, Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was on for 90 minutes as Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Aberdeen.

Aribo made his 21st league appearance this season with two goals.

The draw saw Rangers miss the chance to close the gap on leaders Celtic in…