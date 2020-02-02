Plateau United Pip Rivers United 1-0; Regain Top Spot, Kwara Stop MFM

Plateau United reclaimed top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a hard fought 1-0 win against title rivals Rivers United at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Former Enyimba forward Ibrahim Mustapha netted the decisive goal in the third minute.

Plateau United now top the table with 32 points from 18 games.

Kano Pillars continued their impressive run courtesy of a 2-0 home win against Adamawa United at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Auwalu Ali and Achibi Ewenike scored both goals for the Sai Maisugida.

Pillars moved from 12th to 8th position in the table following the win.

In Nnewi, FC Ifeanyiubah and Akwa United battled to a 0-0 draw in a thrilling encounter.

Wikki Tourists and Dakkada FC also share the spoils at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts took the lead through Daniel Jackson in the 68th minute, while Femi Ajayi…