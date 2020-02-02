Saka Off Injured As Arsenal Draw Again After Burnley Stalemate

Arsenal picked up their fourth consecutive Premier League draw following the stalemate against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Arsenal have now drawn 13 Premier League games this season, the joint-most they have managed in a single 38-game top-flight campaign in the club’s history.

Also Read: Sports Minister Counts Gains of Rejuvenated Kwara State Sports Festival

After an impressive showing in the early part of the game, Bukayo Saka went off injured and was replaced by Lucas Torrierra before the start of the second half.

For Burnley, they have now failed to beat Arsenal in 12 league meetings, drawing two and losing 10.

Arsenal are now 10th on 31 points and are now 10 points away from fourth position in the league table.

Arsenal had the first big chance of the game on 2nd minute but Alexandre Lacazette failed to convert Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross as his header missed the target.

In the 14th minutes Arsenal went…