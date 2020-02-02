Solskjaer Outlines What Man United Expect From ‘Proper Man’ Ighalo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he can’t wait to have “proper man” Odion Ighalo in his Manchester United squad.

The 30-year-old former Watford forward completed a surprise loan move from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua to United on transfer deadline day, but his arrival at his new club has been put on hold due to travel restrictions.

However, speaking after Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Wolves, Solskjaer says it won’t be long before the new man can link up with his teammates.

“Odion Ighalo is in the air and on his way. We will give him time to settle,” Solskjaer told reporters at Old Trafford.

“He is a striker, has a physical presence and is a goalscorer so he will give us a lot.

“You would be thrilled when you have been a Manchester United supporter your whole life and you’ve been working your whole life.

“Being the top scorer in the African Cup of Nations tells…