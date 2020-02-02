Sports Minister Counts Gains of Event

The Minister Of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has said that the importance of grassroots sports development as offered by the Kwara State Sports Festival can not be over emphasised.

He said this while speaking to newsmen at the grand finale of the 7th Kwara State Sports Festival on Saturday, the 1st of February, 2020.

He added that the resuscitation of the Sports event was a step in the right direction.

“This is where we want to be when it comes to sports development and by that, I mean the promotion of grassroots sports development. We want to see the commitment of State Governors to grassroots sports development,” Dare said.

“15 years after the last Sports Festival was held, we are having this, so there is a renaissance taking place and I am always very glad when I see the youth involved in sporting activities. We are looking for young talents that we can nurture in athletics, weight lifting, boxing and I am really glad to be here.”

Also…