Stam Backs Ighalo To Succeed At Man United During Loan

Manchester United treble winner Jaap Stam has backed former Super Eagles striker Odion ighalo to be a success at Old Trafford, following his loan move from Shanghai Shenhua, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo completed a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua on Friday, three years after he left Watford.

The 30-year-old is expected to boost their attacking options with Marcus Rashford ruled out for a couple of weeks with a back injury.

Commenting on the loan deal, Stam, a former Dutch international expressed optimism that Ighalo will score goals.

‘He’s got nothing to lose because nobody thought he would be a United player,” Stam told SkySports.

“United have the confidence in him. We’re all a bit surprised, but he can just go in there and do his thing. We all want to see United get back up there.

“Like all former…