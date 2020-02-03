Balogun Starts Career Revival, Trains First Time At Wigan Athletic

Leon Balogun trained with his new teammates at Wigan Athletic for the first time on Monday following his loan switch from Brighton & Hove Albion last week Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Balogun will spent the remainder of the campaign with the Sky Bet Championship side after agreeing to join the Latics on the transfer deadline day.

The centre-back failed to make a single appearance for Brighton in the Premier League before the move.

Linking up with Wigan, who are fighting to escape the drop from the Sky Bet Championship, could help him earn recognition at the international level again.

Last season, the Nigeria international featured in eight league games for Brighton and scored once.

