Bosnich Backs Ighalo To Become Next Cantona At Man United

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says Odion Ighalo could become the next Eric Cantona, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo sealed a last-gasp Deadline Day loan move to United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Also Read: Trabzonspor Condemn Racist Attacks on Mikel by Fenerbahce Captain, Fans

United turned their attention to Ighalo after failing with late attempts to sign Salomon Rondon and Josh King.

The 30-year-old arrived in Manchester on Sunday with United hoping he can provide a cutting edge after they failed to score in three successive Premier League matches for the first time since October 2016.

“This was an emergency signing,” Bosnich who won the Intercontinental Cup (defunct) and Premier League title with United in 1999 and 2000 respectively, told Sky Sports News.

“I can understand a lot of people talking about a scatter gun approach, well it had to be with Marcus Rashford being out.

“The top four is still possible for…