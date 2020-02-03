Cavaliers and Collin Sexton will host Knicks At Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers will want to move on from the 112-131 loss at home to the Golden-State Warriors, a game in which Kevin Porter was solid with 19 points (5-of-12 shooting).

Collin Sexton was solid with 23 points (9-of-16 FG). The Knicks are coming off a 92-85 home win over the Indiana Pacers. Julius Randle had 16 points (5-of-14 FG) and 18 rebounds.

Will Collin Sexton replicate his monstrous 23 point performance in last games loss to the Dubs? In the head-to-head matchup between the teams this season, the Cavaliers won once out of 3 games.

Related: Cavaliers And Kevin Love Will Host Pels At Quicken Loans Arena

The Knicks has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the Cavaliers and Collin Sexton. The Cavaliers have won only one of their last 5 games. The Knicks have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both are expected to be mostly…