Galatasaray Debut Assist Delights Onyekuru In Win vs Kayserispor

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has expressed his delight after providing an assist in his debut for Galatasaray, in their win against Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Onyekuru made his debut in his return to Galatasaray and assisted in the fourth goal scored by Algeria’s Sofiane Feghouli.

And commenting on the win, expressed delight on his return and also for the win.

“Felt great to comeback in front of the home fans! The atmosphere was amazing as always! Happy that we got the 3 points and I could contribute with an assist! #GlorytoGod #BackinBusiness,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Galatasaray are now sixth on 36 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

