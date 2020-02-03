Iwobi Happy to Return From Injury, Eager to Impress Ancelotti At Everton

Alex Iwobi is delighted to get back onto the pitch again for Everton after spending time on the sidelines as a result of harmstring injury, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi last featured for Everton in a league game against his former club Arsenal just before Christmas.

Carlo Ancelotti made the decision to introduce Iwobi straight back into the Toffees’ lineup in Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 away win against Watford at the Vicarage Road.

The Nigeria international believes there is one particular area he will improve on with time, but is delighted to get back out onto the pitch for his side.

Iwobi told evertontv: “There is no better feeling than coming back and winning, and it was the perfect day for me.

“I did not expect to come straight back in, the manager had us guessing with the set pieces we did on Friday, so we did not know [who was playing].

“But we were all ready to start. Whenever it…