Lille Metropole Hail Osimhen After Netting 11th Ligue 1 Goal In Away Win

Lille have hailed Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen after he netted his 11th goal in Ligue at the weekend, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen scored Lille’s second goal from the penalty spot in their 2-1 win at Strasbourg.

It was a comeback win for Lille who went behind in the game after conceding in the 12th minute.

Commenting on Osimhen’s goal, Lille published a video of the Eagles striker converting the winning spot kick.

“Goal number 11 in Ligue1 for Victor Osimhen. Our forward from the spot at the weekend,” Lille wrote on their verified Twitter handle.

The win took Lille to fourth on 34 points in the league table.

Osimhen’s goal against Strasbourg took his tally for the season to 15 and with five assists in 31 games in all competitions.



By James Agberebi

