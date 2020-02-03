Madu Fancies Return to Super Eagles Amid Resurgent Form For OB

Odense Boldklub (OB) of Denmark left-back Kingsley Madu has revealed his desire to play for Nigeria again ahead of the Super Eagles’ Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Madu, the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist says he is very optimistic he still has a vital role to play in the present crop of young talented players gaffer, Gernot Rohr has assembled.

The 24-year-old started his career at El-Kanemi Warriors F.C and moved to Slovakian club AS Trenčín with Super Eagles attacker Moses Simon in 2014 where he penned a three-year contract.

He also played in the Belgian league with Zulte Waregem and was later loaned out for six months to Rosalare in the second division after sustaining a career threatening injury.

Madu joined Danish top flight side Odense Boldklub in August…