Man United Reveal Winter Break Training Plans with Ighalo, Fernandes

Odion Ighalo is expected to travel with the Manchester United squad to their winter training camp.

Ighalo, 30, completed a five-month loan move to United on transfer deadline day and arrived in Manchester over the weekend. The Shanghai Shenhua striker could make his debut against fourth-placed Chelsea on February 17 but injured midfielders Scott McTominay (knee) and Paul Pogba (ankle) will not take part in the warm weather training.

United have granted their players time off until they leave for their training base on Saturday, though the club have refused to specify where they are travelling to. United are believed to be staying in Marbella, where manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took former club Molde for pre-season training in 2018.



“They’ll have a week or so off and we’ve got more days [rest] because we’re playing Chelsea on the Monday,” Solskjaer…