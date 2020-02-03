Moses Hails Inter Milan Awin Win Against Udinese

Victor Moses says Inter Milan players gave “everything” in Sunday’s 2-0 away win against their hosts Udinese at the Dacia Arena, reports Completesports.com.

Romelu Lukaku scored both goals for Antonio Conte’s men in the keenly contested Serie A clash.

“The team did well today, we were expecting a really tough game from the very first minute until the end. We wanted to win, also to respond to Juventus and Lazio’s results which put us under a bit more pressure,” Moses told Inter Tv.

“The most important thing is to have picked up the three points. We gave everything and worked well as a team. We need to carry on with this mentality, game after game.”

On how he’s settling in in the changing room: “It’s going really well. I already knew Lukaku and Young but this group is like a big family. Everyone is helping me, we…