Ogu Congratulates Balogun On Wigan Athletic Loan Move 

John Ogu has congratulated his Super Eagles teammate Leon Balogun following his loan move to Championship club Wigan Athletic, Completesports.com reports.

Balogun joined Wigan on January transfer deadline day from Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 31-year-old made only two appearances for Brighton this which came in the League Cup and Emirates FA Cup.

“Congrats to you my guy @LeonBalogun . I’m genuinely happy for you on this Move . All the best bro,” Ogu wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Balogun was not in the Wigan squad that beat Leeds United 1-0 away on Saturday after completing his loan move the previous day.

However he could make his debut on Saturday against Preston North End.

Wigan are currently in the relegation zone – in 22nd position on 29 points, in the 24-team Sky Bet Championship…