Omeruo Thrilled To Score First-Ever LaLiga Goal For Leganes

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo has celebrated his first ever league goal for Spanish club Leganes ,reports Completesports.com.

Omeruo scored the equalising goal for the Cucumber Growers in their 2-1 home win against Real Sociedad at the Estadio Ceramica de Butarque on Sunday afternoon.

The centre-back drilled home from inside the box in the 49th minute after he was set up Martin Braithwaite.

Oscar then grabbed the match-winning goal at the death to help Javier Aguirre’s men clinch their fourth win of the season.



“Great team spirit to come from behind and win the game.. thanks to our fans for the massive support… glad to score my first laliga goal for

@cdleganes

and first goal with leg 😂😂 thanks for the assist,” Omeruo tweeted.

Despite the victory, Leganes remain in the bottom three of the league table with 18 points from 22 games.

They will…