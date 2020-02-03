Pacers, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Mavericks are coming off a 123-1

Mavs Come to Town To Meet Domantas Sabonis and Pacers, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Mavericks are coming off a 123-100 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. Jalen Brunson was solid with 27 points (12-of-22 shooting) and 8 assists. Dorian Finney-Smith contributed 22 points (7-of-13 shooting) and 7 rebounds.

The Pacers will want to move on from the 85-92 loss at home to the New-York Knicks, a game in which Domantas Sabonis was solid with 25 points (10-of-15 from the field) and 8 rebounds.

Will Domantas Sabonis replicate his monstrous 25 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Knicks? This will be the first time these teams meet this season. The Mavs have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Mavs are much better at three-point…