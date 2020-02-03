TTC RhonSprudel Signs Quadri For Bundesliga Table Tennis

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has teamed up with TTC RhönSprudel Maberzell Fulda, a top club in the German Bundesliga Table Tennis, and the world number 18 was unveiled on Monday February 3, by the management of the club led by its President, Stefan Frauenholz.

The deal was brokered by WEOAllSports and Quadri is expected to join the club – TTC RhönSprudel Maberzell Fulda based in the Central part of Germany from next season (September 2020) in the elite division of the Bundesliga.

According to the President of TTC RhönSprudel Maberzell Fulda, Stefan Frauenholz, the decision to sign Quadri was based on the team’s conviction that the Nigerian has a lot to offer based on his global exploits.

“We are so lucky to sign Aruna Quadri because he is such a good player with excellent results. This is a family club and we believe his passion and interest tally with the ideals of the club. We are so happy to unveil him today and we hope he can bring his wealth of experience to…