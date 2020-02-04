Alli Admits Sadness Over Eriksen Departure From Tottenham

Dele Alli has admitted that he was sad to see Christian Eriksen leave Tottenham during the January transfer window.

Eriksen spent six-and-a-half-years with Spurs before joining Italian giants Inter Milan in a £17million deal last week.

The Denmark international, 27, made 305 appearances for the North London club following his arrival from Ajax in 2013 and helped them to last season’s Champions League final.

Eriksen gained particular praise for his creativity in midfield, scoring 69 goals and providing 89 assists, and Alli said he would be missed.

“Chris is an amazing player,” Alli said after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City. “But it came to that point where he wanted to move on.

“It was sad for me and the other boys because he got on with everyone, he was a great squad player, he got on well, he was great in training and always working hard on the pitch.

“He gave me a lot of assists as well and…