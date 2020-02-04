Arsenal To Know Extent of Saka’s Injury Today After Draw vs Burnley

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the club will know the extent of Bukayo Saka’s injury today (Monday) after Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Burnley, Completesports.com reports.

Saka started strongly against Burnley on but was forced off at half-time and was replaced by Lucas Torreira.

The 18-year-old went down after 25 minutes and, although he received treatment but was not moving freely for the remainder of the first half.

And giving update on Saka’s injury, Arteta: “He had a knock in his knee and his hip, so we will see,” the Spanish coach was quoted on Arsenal’s website.



“He’s been a threat for us and in the way we planned the game, we thought we could exploit them with him and he did really well when he was fit.

“I think in the last 10/15 minutes he was carrying his injury. We decided to substitute him because he wasn’t feeling good, so we will know how he is.”

Saka has been impressive for…