Ejide Targets Super Eagles Return After Last Appearing In

Nigerian goalkeeper Austin Ejide said he is in the best form of his career and his not ruling out a return to the Super Eagles six years after his last appearance, Completesports.com reports.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has not had it rosy in the goalkeeping department as he continues to chop and change in a bid to find the best pair of hands for the Eagles.

Also Read: 3 Reasons Ighalo Will Shine As Manchester United Striker

First-choice Francis Uzoho is out of action for a lengthy period with a knee injury, while Kaiser Chiefs Daniel Akpeyi has struggled to impress despite being the most experienced among the present crop.

Others include Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who many feel lacks composure at the highest level, while youngster Maduka Okoye is relatively inexperienced.

Rohr has always maintained that the door remains open to any Nigerian playing regularly in a top flight and can make a positive contribution.

And Ejide, 35, who has played all 21 matches for Israeli Premier…