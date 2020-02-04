Emirates FA Cup Team of The fourth round saw Arsenal’s Saka

Arsenal left-back Bukayo Saka was listed in the Emirates FA Cup Team of The Fourth Round, Completesports.com report.

The Team of The Fourth Round was published on the Emirates FA Cup’s verified Twitter handle.

Saka’s inclusion was as a result of his Man-of-The-Match performance in Aesenal’s 2-1 win against Bournemouth at Vitality stadium on January 27.

The 18-year-old scored the first goal and provided the assist for Arsenal’s second goal, to secure passage into the fifth round.



In the list which is a 4-3-3 formation, Saka is in the left-back position.

Other notable names who always made the list are Manchester United duo Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire and Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva.



By James Agberebi

