FIFA Sanctions Four Players For Involvement In Match Manipulation

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has found several players guilty of having been involved in match manipulation in violation of art. 69 par. 1 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (2017 ed.) (unlawfully influencing match results).

In particular, given his central role in the conspiracy, the player George Mandela, Uganda, has been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for life.

Moreover, the following individuals have been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of four (4) years.

Mr Moses Chikati, Kenya;

Mr Festus Okiring, Kenya;

Mr Festo Omukoto, Kenya.



The formal disciplinary proceedings against the aforementioned individuals…