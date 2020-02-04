Fury Targets Joshua Fight Before Retirement From Boxing

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury reveals he wants to fight Anthony Joshua before he retires from boxing.

Fury, 31, insisted he will only have three fights left after he rematches WBC champion Deontay Wilder, 34, with Joshua being one of them.

Aside Joshua, Fury also listed listed Dereck Chisora, whom he defeated in 2011 and 2014, as another boxer he wants to face before calling it quit.

A United fan, Fury claimed he tried to bring his second fight with the Wilder Manchester to complete an ambition of fighting at Old Trafford.

Fury told BT Sport: “I’m happy just doing what I’m doing, ticking along nice and slowly and just take a few more scalps before I hang the gloves up. Three more.

“I’m going to knock Wilder out, and he’s not going to want a rematch, I’m going to fight Joshua, I’m going to beat him too, and then I’ve always said to my old pal…