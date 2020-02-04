Hawks and John Collins will host Celtics at State Farm Arena. The Hawk

Hawks and John Collins will host Celtics at State Farm Arena. The Hawks will want to move on from the 100-123 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, a game in which John Collins was solid with 26 points (11-of-20 FG), 5 offensive rebounds and 11 rebounds.

Brandon Goodwin had a great performance with 11 points (4-of-11 shooting), 5 assists and 7 rebounds cold-shooting slump in the season averaging only 2 points and no rebounds. The Celtics are coming off a 116-95 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum contributed 25 points (7-of-19 FG).

Will John Collins replicate his monstrous 26 pts, 11 rebs performance in last games loss to the Mavs. In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Hawks lost on the road. The Hawks have won just 2 games out of their last 5.

The Celtics will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of…