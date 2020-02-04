Hazard Set For Madrid Return In Copa del Rey Clash After Injury Setback

Real Madrid are set to be handed a timely boost with Eden Hazard preparing to return to action from injury for Real Madrid ahead of Thursday’s Copa del Rey tie against Real Sociedad.

AS Diario report, Hazard has been out for 10 weeks following an ankle injury sustained against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Hazard is now closing in on a return and he could be in the squad for Thursday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final against Real Sociedad.

Initial fears were not of a long-term issue but further scans showed a fracture and he has been sidelined since that match in November, only now re-building the strength to integrate back into the side.

He was not fit enough to play any part in the Madrid derby at the weekend but is now said to be ready to play a part in helping Madrid progress into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Hazard was…