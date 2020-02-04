Ighalo Deal Shows Poor Manchester United Transfer Planning

Gary Neville believes Manchester United’s last-minute loan deal for Odion Ighalo underlines their poor planning in the transfer market.

Former Watford striker Ighalo, who has spent the last three years playing in China, is heading to Old Trafford on a short-term contract until the end of the season after United reached an agreement with Shanghai Shenhua on Deadline Day.

The 30-year-old will provide cover for the injured Marcus Rashford, but Neville is puzzled as to why his former club did not have long-term targets lined up following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

“They just needed a body in that area,” he said ahead of Manchester United’s meeting with Wolves. “Rashford’s going to be out for another couple of months,” Neville told Skysports.

“I can’t let the club off the hook though,…