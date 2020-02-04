Ighalo To Wear Special Boots On Manchester United Debut

Odion Ighalo will wear boots adorning a touching tribute to his late sister Mary when he takes to the field for Manchester United.

The 30-year-old sealed his dream move on Deadline Day, when moving to Old Trafford on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

But the Nigerian suffered the personal tragedy of losing his older sister back in December.

Ighalo revealed in a tribute to her that she died at the age of 42 on December 12 last year.

The former Watford striker has kept the details of her passing private, but was clearly close to his sibling.

He has posted a series of pictures of them together on social media, and he has made an image of Mary his profile picture on both Twitter and Instagram.

And he has posted a picture of a brand new pair of bright red Nike football boots, featuring her name written just above the trademark swoosh.

Following her name,…