Nets and Kyrie Irving will host Suns at Barclays Center. The Suns will want to move on from the 107-111 loss at home to the Oklahoma-City Thunder, a game in which Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 27 points (8-of-15 from the field) and 11 rebounds.

The Nets will want to move on from the 107-113 loss to the Washington Wizards, a game in which Kyrie Irving was solid with 11 points (5-of-12 from the field). Joe Harris contributed 22 points (8-of-16 from the field) and 6 threes made.

Related: Suns And Devin Booker Will Host Thunder At Talking Stick Resort Arena

Will Joe Harris replicate his monstrous 22 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Wizards? In the last head-to-head matchup between the Nets and Kyrie Irving, the Nets lost on the road. The Suns have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Nets are much better at rebounding…