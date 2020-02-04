Mikel Responds To Racist Abuse

Nigeria midfielder John Mikel Obi has responded to the racist abuse he suffered after Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash between his club Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce.

Mikel, 32, was targeted on social media after a 2-1 victory that moved Trabzonspor above their opponents into third place.

Trabzonspor announced on Monday that they have filed “criminal complaints” against those responsible.

He took to the social media on Tuesday to respond to the racist attacks.

“We are all one and equal. It’s just a game at the end of the day.#saynotoracism,” he tweeted.

Mikel has featured in 14 league games for Trabzonspor this season.

