Moses Named In Inter Milan’s Europa League Squad

Nigeria winger Victor Moses has been named in Inter Milan’s squad for the knockout phase of the Europa League, Completesports.com reports.

Moses was included in the list alongside new signings; Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen.

The 29-year-old appeared in 10 Europa League games for Chelsea and Fenerbahce, with four goals and one assist to his name.

Moses won the Europa League in his first season with Chelsea in 2013.

Inter Milan will face Bulgarian club Ludogorets in the Round of 32 this month.

Antonio Conte’s men will travel away for the first leg on February 20, while the reverse fixture will take place a week later at the Guiseppe Meaza Stadium.

Moses , who is on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea has made two league appearances for the Nerazzurri.

