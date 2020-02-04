Nwakaeme Scores As Trabzonspor Hammer 2nd-tier Side In Turkish Cup

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme was on target for Trabzonspor in their 5-0 win against second division club BB Erzurumspor, in the first-leg quarter-final of the Turkish Cup on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Nwakaeme scored in the 43rd minute to put Trabzonspor 3-0 ahead.

Also Read: Ighalo To Wear Special Boots On Manchester United Debut

It was his second goal in the competition after also scoring in the 2-0 win against Denizlispor on January 16.

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi did not feature in the game as he was an unused substitute.

The second-leg comes up on February 13 with the winner progressing into the semi-final.

The last time Trabzonspor won the Turkish Cup was in the 2009/2010 season when they beat Fenerbahce 3-1 in the final.

By James Agberebi

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for anyone serious about exiting the rate race….