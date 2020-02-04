Para-Powerlifting World Cup: Minister Motivates Nigerian Athletes

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has tasked the Nigeria Team for the Abuja 2020 Para-Powerlifting World Cup to focus on making the country proud and avoid all distractions.

Dare said this Tuesday, when he visited the team at the camp at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Minister pledged commitment to the athletes’ welfare and said he will not allow the politics of sports stop him from giving the most important stakeholders – athletes – the best government can offer.

The Minister also said he was not unaware of the immediate and remote challenges faced by Nigerian athletes, but is ready to shield them from the effects.

Mr. Dare took the time to explain the Ministry’s ‘Adopt-an-Athelete’ programme, which he said was designed to connect individual athletes to corporate institutions and private individuals for sponsorship of the athletes’ training.

“Once the link is done, you will be connected to the person or…