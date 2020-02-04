Three Reasons HeWill Shine As Manchester United Striker

Odion Ighalo made a surprise January transfer window deadline day loan switch to Manchester United from Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU here highlights three reasons the former Super Eagles striker would make a big impact at the Old Trafford

PREMIER LEAGUE EXPERIENCE

Ighalo is returning to familiar territory following his previous stint with Watford. The 30-year-old spent three seasons at Watford and made huge impact with The Hornets. He scored 36 goals in 90 league appearances during his time at the club.

That experience will come handy in what is expected to be a tough spell at Old Trafford where he is expected to shoulder goal scoring responsibilities in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford.

Established strikers like Samuel Eto’o Fils and Gonzalo Higuain have struggled in the highly physical Premier League in the past, but Ighalo have the experience to navigate through this challenge.

PROVEN GOAL…