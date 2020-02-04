Wizards and Bradley Beal will host Dubs At Capital One Arena. The Warrior

Wizards and Bradley Beal will host Dubs At Capital One Arena. The Warriors are coming off a 131-112 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Glenn Robinson III contributed 22 points (9-of-13 from the field). Damion Lee was solid with 18 points (8-of-11 shooting).

The Wizards are coming off a 113-107 home win over the Brooklyn Nets. Bradley Beal was solid with 34 points (11-of-23 shooting) and 6 rebounds.

Will Bradley Beal replicate his monstrous 34 point performance in last games win over the Nets? This will be the first time these teams meet this season. The Warriors have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Wizards are much better at shooting than the Warriors; they rank No. 4 in field goals made, while the Warriors rank just No. 28.

