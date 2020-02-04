Zion Williamson will host Bucks at Smoothie King Center. The Bucks are c

Pelicans and Zion Williamson will host Bucks at Smoothie King Center. The Bucks are coming off a 129-108 home win over the Phoenix Suns. Brook Lopez had 17 points (7-of-16 from the field) and 9 blocks. Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 30 points (10-of-21 from the field), 9 assists and 6 offensive rebounds.

The Pels will want to move on from the 109-117 loss to the Houston Rockets, a game in which Brandon Ingram contributed 28 points (10-of-23 shooting), 12 rebounds and 5 threes made.

Related: Pels And Zion Williamson Will Host Grizzlies At Smoothie King Center

Will Brandon Ingram replicate his monstrous 28 pts, 12 rebs performance in last games loss to the Rockets. In the last head-to-head matchup between Pelicans and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans lost on the road. The Bucks will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Bucks are much…