Amusan Third In Dusseldorf 60m Hurdles; Enekwechi Fourth in Shot Put

Nigeria’s 2020 Olympics medal hopes, sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan and shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi were beaten to the top spot in their respective events Tuesday night at the PSD meeting in Dusseldorf, Germany where the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour made its third stop, Completesports.com reports.

Amusan was the pre-race favourite in the 60m hurdles following her incredible 7.84 seconds run last Friday in Karlsruhe, also in Germany.

The time puts the petite Nigerian second on the Nigerian nay African all-time list, as well as second on the 2020 world list.

Wishes however refuse to be horses at the Dusseldorf Athletics Hall and the reigning Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion failed to fulfil expectations.

She ran 7.96 seconds to place third behind Christina Clemons (7.91 seconds) whom the Nigerian defeated five days ago and home girl, Cindy Roleder who came in third…